Gloria Bugie unveils new wheels

Songstress Gloria Bugie is riding high on success after acquiring a new set of wheels for herself.
In a post shared with her followers, Bugie unveiled a brand new, pristine white Mercedes-Benz SUV, revealing that her dedicated efforts over the past year have culminated in a spectacular reward.
The star shared a celebratory photo in front of the luxury German 4x4, complete with a celebratory red ribbon and a bottle of champagne.
In the post, the singer celebrated the moment, writing: "Hardwork really pays off as the saying goes. In just One Year I’m in tears. God Is Great."
Meanwhile, Bugie took time to acknowledge the guidance and support she received, specifically thanking her management team.
“Oh my sweet manager @hitboss_managment Thank you for this achievement and believing in me @bugie_empires_offical I couldn’t do this without you,” she wrote.
Fans and industry peers have since flooded her comments section with congratulations, celebrating her hard-earned success and new addition to her driveway.