Gloria Bugie unveils new wheels

Songstress Gloria Bugie is riding high on success after acquiring a new set of wheels for herself.

In a post shared with her followers, Bugie unveiled a brand new, pristine white Mercedes-Benz SUV, revealing that her dedicated efforts over the past year have culminated in a spectacular reward.

The star shared a celebratory photo in front of the luxury German 4x4, complete with a celebratory red ribbon and a bottle of champagne.

Gloria Bugie is riding high on success after acquiring a new set of wheels for herself.

In the post, the singer celebrated the moment, writing: "Hardwork really pays off as the saying goes. In just One Year I’m in tears. God Is Great."

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Bugie took time to acknowledge the guidance and support she received, specifically thanking her management team.

Gloria Bugie is riding high on success after acquiring a new set of wheels for herself.

“Oh my sweet manager @hitboss_managment Thank you for this achievement and believing in me @bugie_empires_offical I couldn’t do this without you,” she wrote.