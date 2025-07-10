Afrigo at 50 Concert: Ticket information and early bird offers

Uganda’s legendary band, Afrigo, is set to celebrate a remarkable milestone with the much-anticipated Legends of Sound: Afrigo@50 concert. Powered by Stanbic Bank, the event is slated for Saturday, August 16, 2025 at the Kampala Sheraton.

It promises to be the musical highlight of the year, uniting fans in a celebration of music and heritage.

At a recent media briefing held at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala, Talent Africa Group, the event organisers, announced their partnership with Stanbic Bank Uganda.

Early bird tickets are now on sale, with bronze tickets priced at 50,000 UGX and silver tickets at 100,000 UGX. Fans can effortlessly purchase tickets through the FlexiPay App or by dialling *291# on any mobile network, ensuring a seamless and cashless transaction experience.

In addition to exclusive early bird discounts and FlexiPay-only perks, concert-goers will benefit from fast-lane access at the venue, allowing them to immerse themselves fully in the vibrant sounds of Afrigo without any hassle.

Afrigo Band

Diverse Ticket Tiers and Seamless Digital Purchase

For those seeking a premium experience, tables are available for purchase, offering an elevated way to enjoy the concert with friends and family.

The options include a Gold Table for 3,000,000 UGX, a Diamond Table for 5,000,000 UGX, and a Platinum Table for 10,000,000 UGX, each seating eight people.