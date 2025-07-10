Makerere University on defensive amid performance decline reports

Makerere University found itself in the spotlight after a report by the 2025 Times Higher Education (THE) rankings showed it had fallen from the top 10 in Africa to 41st place.

The 2025 rankings evaluated universities across 18 metrics, including teaching quality, research output and impact, industry partnerships, and international outlook.

However, the university defended itself in a statement, citing reports that placed it in a better position. It also shared its views on the matter following a Daily Monitor article that sparked controversy.

"The 41st position stated in the article is inaccurate. Institutions within each band are listed alphabetically, not based on score," the university said in a statement.

"The article has conflated the World University Rankings 2025 and Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings when comparing Makerere University’s performance over time. This is also inaccurate."

In another statement, the university also highlighted its strong performance in the 2025 Impact Rankings, which assess contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Additionally, the university noted a significant improvement in its global standing, moving from the 601-800 band in 2024 to the 301-400 band in 2025.

Notably, the university ranked 17th globally in Decent Work and Economic Growth and within the 401-600 band for Quality Education.