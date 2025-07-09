Family of couple murdered in Entebbe breaks silence

The family of David Mutaaga and his wife, Deborah Florence Mutaaga, the couple that was brutally murdered in Lugonjo Nakiwogo Cell, Entebbe Municipality, Wakiso District, has released a statement, asking for compassion as they navigate this painful period.

In a statement, they said:

"It is with profound sorrow and heartbreak that the Mutaaga - Nabeta families announce the tragic passing of our beloved David Baagala Mutaaga and Deborah Naizuwa Mutaaga.

"At this time of immense grief, we kindly request privacy as we come to terms with this devastating loss.

"We are aware that there is significant public interest in the circumstances surrounding their passing.

"However, we are not able to respond to media inquiries or public speculation.

"We ask for your understanding and compassion as we navigate this deeply painful period.

"We wish to emphasize that the police are actively investigating the matter, and we are fully cooperating with the authorities.

"We respectfully urge the public and media to refrain from speculation and allow the investigative process to proceed without interference.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and the wider Ugandan and Swiss communities.

"Your prayers and kind words have brought us comfort during this incredibly difficult time.

"We thank you for respecting our wishes and giving us the time and space to grieve.

"With broken hearts and deepest gratitude, the Mutaaga - Nabeta Families."

The couple, who were murdered on July 6, had recently returned from Switzerland.