Meet PFF's new leaders, Besigye's next role in politics

The People's Front for Freedom (PFF) has today elected its new leaders, with Erias Lukwago, Kampala’s Lord Mayor, becoming the Executive Chairperson.

Lukwago will have four deputies, including new member Dr. Lulume Bayiga and former Leader of Opposition Betty Aol Ochan.

PFF broke away from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

PFF's new leaders

Other leaders elected, who will serve for two years, include Lulume Bayiga, the Member of Parliament for Buikwe South, who will serve as the party's deputy chairperson in Buganda, while Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda (MP, Kira Municipality) becomes the party’s Secretary General.

It has also been noted that Dr. Kizza Besigye will not contest any elective position within the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), as his role as Chair of the Council of Eminent Persons, the party’s highest advisory body, prevents him from running for office.

The People's Front for Freedom (PFF) held its first National Convention in Kampala on Tuesday, July 8, following its official registration on June 5.