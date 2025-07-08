Gaetano plans former Big Brother housemates' reunion

Twenty-two years after the inaugural season of Big Brother Africa captivated a continent, Uganda’s own Gaetano Kaggwa is spearheading an ambitious effort to reunite the original housemates.

The media personality this week said that while all members have since taken different directions, a quest is underway to bring the "Biggie 03" crew back together.

The first season of Big Brother Africa, a show that would go on to become a cultural phenomenon across the continent, premiered on May 25, 2003, and concluded on September 7, 2003, running for a total of 106 days.

Hosted by South African presenter Mark Pilgrim, the show brought together 12 housemates from 12 different African countries, including Angola, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

It was a novel concept that offered viewers an unprecedented glimpse into the diverse personalities and cultures of the continent, all under one roof.

The season was ultimately won by Cherise Makubale from Zambia, who walked away with the grand prize, but it was the shared experience and the unique bond among the housemates that truly left a lasting impression.

Gaetano Kaggwa, as Uganda's representative, became a household name, known for his wit and engaging personality, and his journey was closely followed by millions.

Big Brother Africa 2003 housemates

Rekindling Old Flames: The "Biggie 03" Initiative

Gaetano admits that while the housemates promised to stay in touch after the show, the realities of life often intervened.

"Life happens, people drift apart and move on, and settle into new lives," he reflected.

Despite this, he maintained a consistent connection with only one housemate: Abby (Abergail Brigette Plaatjies) from South Africa.

It was during a recent chat with Abby that the idea of a full-fledged reunion sparked.

Gaetano says he took the initiative to form a WhatsApp group, named "Biggie 03."

His efforts have already yielded promising results, as he has managed to track down several familiar faces.

Abergail Brigette Plaatjies

So far, the group includes Abby from South Africa, Alex (Alexander Kasembeli Holi) from Kenya, Cherise (Cherise Makubale) from Zambia (the season's winner), Mwisho Mwampamba from Tanzania, and Sammi B (Samuel Kwame Bampoe) from Ghana.

The Search Continues and Reunion Plans Emerge

While a good number of the original dozen have been reconnected, the search is still on for the remaining housemates.

Gaetano and the "Biggie 03" members are actively looking for Tapuwa from Zimbabwe, Adebayo from Nigeria, Stefan from Namibia, and Bruna from Angola.

He says the current group members have planned a gathering for the class of 2003.

Gaetano envisions a "big get-together where we all sit down, do some interviews, a reunion of some sorts."