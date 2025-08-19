Chameleone, Saha, Ragga Dee to headline Comedy Store UG return

The Comedy Store UG is back with a bang, bringing together a stellar cast of comedians and musicians for a special show this Wednesday, 20th August 2025, at the UMA Showgrounds in Lugogo.

The show, which is a staple on Kampala’s entertainment calendar, is set to be a triumphant celebration following the Uganda Cranes' emphatic win over South Africa in the CHAN 2024 tournament.

Hosted by Alex Muhangi, Kalela the Comedian, and Bree, the night promises a mix of top-tier comedy and electrifying music.

A Fusion of Talent

The lineup for this edition is packed with some of the biggest names in Uganda’s entertainment scene.

The comedy stage will feature renowned acts such as Maulana & Reign, Madrat & Chiko, and Ssenga Nantume, promising a night of non-stop laughter.

Adding to the musical flavour are legendary artists like Jose Chameleone, King Saha, and Ragga Dee, alongside modern stars such as Spice Diana and Ava Peace.

This blend of musical and comedic talent is a hallmark of the Comedy Store, and with DJ Lolah on the decks, the night is sure to be one for the books.