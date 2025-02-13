Spice Diana leads star-studded lineup for Comedy Store Valentine's Day Special 

Valentine’s Day in Uganda is set to be extra special this year, as comedy and music lovers anticipate Alex Muhangi’s Valentine’s Day Comedy Store show.

Scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, 14th February 2024, the show promises a star-studded lineup featuring some of Uganda’s finest comedians and musicians.

Comedy Store CEO Alex Muhangi has pulled out all the stops to ensure an unforgettable evening, enlisting a mix of top-tier comedians and musicians to entertain revellers.

The lineup includes celebrated singers such as Spice Diana, Jamal Wasswa, Ava Peace, Maddox, Dax Vibes, and Gloria Bugie, whose performances are set to ignite the stage with electrifying energy.

For those who love side-splitting comedy, Uganda’s favourite comedians—including MC Mariachi, Madrat & Chiko, Teacher Mpamire, Sammie & Shawa, Merry Heart Comedians, and the Yeffe Band—will be on hand to keep the crowd roaring with laughter. Phyno UG and Dr. Hillary are also part of the lineup, with surprise performances planned to spice up the night.

"Gates will open at 6 pm, providing fans and enthusiasts of captivating performances a glimpse into the exceptional experience offered by this lineup of elite performers.” Muhangi revealed

For those eager to attend the highly anticipated show, tickets are affordably priced to ensure everyone can enjoy the experience. Regular tickets cost 25k, VIP access is 50k, while groups can book a table for four at 400k for a premium experience.