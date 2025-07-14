Young filmmakers from UCU shine at Uganda Film Festival

Two talented filmmakers from Uganda Christian University (UCU) have made history at the Uganda Film Festival (UFF), with Brian Kabogozza and Douglas Byaruhanga winning major awards.

Kabogozza, a student at UCU, was awarded Best Student Film for his production Dinner for Three, while Byaruhanga, a graduate, won Best Original Soundtrack for Fatal. Their success highlights the rising talent within Uganda's creative industry and the growing influence of the country's film sector.

Douglas Byaruhanga (L) recieving an accolade from MultiChoice Uganda Managing Director, Hassan Saleh.

The Journey of Brian Kabogozza

Brian Kabogozza’s passion for filmmaking began at Namilyango College, despite facing resistance from the school administration. Undeterred, he pursued his love for cinema, creating short films that eventually led him to UCU.

"When I joined UCU, I took it more seriously and began directing my own productions," Kabogozza shared. His journey culminated in his award-winning film Dinner for Three, which has put him on the map as one of Uganda’s most promising young directors.

Kabogozza’s earlier works, such as My Degree and My Background, earned him nominations at international festivals, further showcasing his growing influence.

Brian Kabogozza with the accolade he won during the just concluded Uganda Film Festival awards.

The Sound of Success: Douglas Byaruhanga

Douglas Byaruhanga, also known as Big Doug, found his passion for music and film production after initially dabbling in acting. His award-winning soundtrack for Fatal was praised for its emotional depth and technical quality.