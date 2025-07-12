Pastor Kayanja, Lukwago clash over church road name 

Pastor Robert Kayanja, the senior pastor of Rubaga Miracle Centre, on Friday confronted the leadership of the Kampala Capital City Authority for changing the name of the road leading to his church.

Kayanja expressed displeasure with the authority for renaming the road that he constructed himself, from Jesus Lane to Nkima Road.

The pastor was speaking at the launch of the construction of Kabaka’s Lake Road, connecting Lubiri Ring Road to the Kabaka.

He demanded that the authority reconsider the Nkima Road name, which is derived from Buganda’s Nkima (monkey) clan.

“Some roads have been getting names without proper consideration. I am happy that KCCA has granted my request that this road be named Kabaka’s Lake Road. It is suitable,” he said.

“But the other road heading to our church – a road that we constructed ourselves — KCCA named it Nkima Road. Now, imagine a church road being named Nkima Road.”

“The city leaders should consider changing it back to Jesus Lane. They can take the monkeys elsewhere. This is not a road for monkeys.”

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, in response, informed Kayanja that Nkima Road, like many other roads in Rubaga Division, which is the base of the Buganda Kingdom, are deeply rooted in the Kingdom’s history.

“I ask that the work we do be done through a shared vision. We shouldn’t be fixated on making claims about the roads we worked on individually,” said the Lord Mayor.

“I heard what you said that Nkima Road should be renamed to Jesus Lane. That is a process that goes through the council and the ED. But you need to know that there are reasons and a history as to why it was called Nkima Road. You might change it and immediately face challenges, especially with the roads in Rubaga Division.”

KCCA leaders at the event

Lukwago responds

Lukwago pointed out majority of the road names in Rubaga Division are derived from Buganda Kingdom’s history.

“My home, for instance, is on Ssekabaka Road; we have Pokino Road, Zakaria Kisingiri Road, Mugema Road, Suuna I and Suuna II, among others. We have to study and examine these historical roots before we make such decisions”

At the event, KCCA officially launched the construction of Kabaka’s Lake Road, which will be undertaken by Dott Services Ltd in 4months.