MC Kash celebrates 15 years of laughter in Gulu

Last Friday night, the Password Lounge in Gulu erupted in joyous laughter as MC Kash "Owakabi," arguably the region's tallest comedian, marked his 15th anniversary in the entertainment industry.

The venue buzzed with high spirits, fueled by cocktails and discounted Uganda Waragi drinks, which flowed as smoothly as the punchlines delivered throughout the evening.

MC Kash launched his mainstream career in 2010 as an emcee, steadily honing his skills before making a courageous pivot into the demanding world of stand-up comedy.

Over the past decade and a half, Kash has graced countless stages, from intimate community gatherings to grand corporate galas, weddings, and festivals, consistently delivering humour that resonates with diverse audiences.

Fans made the money rain to their best perfomers of the night

Hillary Baguma, Brand Manager for Mainstream Spirits at Uganda Breweries Limited, lauded MC Kash's milestone: "MC Kash represents the dedication and passion we celebrate at Uganda Waragi. For 15 years, he's shown the same consistency and boldness that defines our brand. We're honoured to have witnessed his growth and are proud to support such acts that bring people together."

Dubbed "comedy meets music and vibes," the anniversary show attracted a distinguished and diverse audience, eager to celebrate "Owakabi."

All tables were sold out a full week in advance, energising the comedian as he performed to a packed venue filled with VIPs, investors, beloved musicians, and fellow comedians from across the nation.

The comedy fanatics were served to their fovourite drink as the party went on

The evening was a delightful journey down memory lane, featuring hilarious highlights from Kash's past shows, alongside fresh new material. In a playful nod to moments that might not have gone perfectly, Kash even served out shots, inviting the audience to laugh off any past blips with him.

The stage transformed into a vibrant melting pot of regional humour, showcasing talent from beyond Gulu.

Arua's dynamic duo Pato & Ziggy Zagga, South Sudan's Lawrence, and the Kampala-based Merry Hearts comedians, along with Don Andre, all took to the stage, ensuring the audience barely had a chance to catch their breath between fits of laughter.

Fans groove to the night's vibe

The musical artistes, Magic Eezzy and Eddy Wizzy, complemented the comedic acts, while the triple threat of DJ Joel Fresh, Frisco, and Dre maintained the night's energetic vibe with a mix of fan-favourites and fresh mixes, keeping the crowd entertained between laughs.

As MC Kash cemented his 15-year legacy, this event served as a powerful declaration that Northern Uganda's entertainment scene has truly come of age. The evening was a vibrant celebration of talent, perfect timing, and the unshakable belief that a good laugh is always something worth toasting to.

Revellers could keep calm