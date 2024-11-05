Latest Ugandan Movies and Series News & Updates | Pulse Uganda

MoviesLatest Ugandan Movies and Series News & Updates | Pulse Uganda
Unveiling the vibrant tapestry: Exploring the film industry in AfricaAfrica is a continent of unparalleled diversity, boasting over 50 countries with distinct cultures, languages, and traditions. This diversity serves as a wellspring of inspiration for filmmakers, offering a vast matrix of narratives waiting to be told.
Tyler Perry to direct Coutinho Kemiyondo's script for Amazon StudiosUgandan filmmaker Coutinho Kemiyondo has co-written a romantic comedy titled Sisters in Italy, which will be directed by renowned American filmmaker Tyler Perry.
5 reasons you should stop watching movies while eatingMany of us have made this a habit.
Daniel Kaluuya embraces Buganda heritage as he gets own statue in LondonAt the statue unveiling, Kaluuya acknowledged the significance of the occasion, calling it “a bit of an overwhelming moment.”
Diva Group CEO Nicole Rodrigues stars in Amazon Prime's 'Dream Deals'Nicole Rodrigues, the trailblazing CEO and Founder of Diva Group of Companies, is set to make waves as she stars in Amazon Prime's highly anticipated new series Dream Deals.
Ngalabi Short Film Festival returns for 8th editionThis year’s festival is scheduled to take place from September 6th to 8th, 2024, at the Circular Design Hub, featuring an engaging lineup of short films from across the globe.
Brian, Manuela Mulondo reveal cost of producing Bump LoveBrian Mulondo and his wife, Manuela, revealed what it takes to produce Bump Love.
'Sanyu' series ends after 4 seasons, replaced by 'Crossroads'In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nabwiso family produced a drama series titled Sanyu that has entertained many Ugandan families both locally and internationally.
Karitas Karisimbi returns to TV with inspiring reality show on DStvCelebrated Ugandan radio and TV host Karitas Karisimbi is set to return to television with a reality TV talk show titled "My Story."
5 moments that stand out in new 'House of the Dragon' seasonHouse of the Dragon is finally back with a second season, and the gloves are off.
Gravity's hit song 'Okwepicha' used as soundtrack in new British TV seriesOkwepicha, the 2023 hit song by Gravity Omutujju, is among the soundtracks for Queenie, a new British television series based on an award-winning novel of the same name.
Celebrating Africa Day: Netflix's showcases African talent, cultures via storytellingAfrica is home to about 3,000 ethnic groups with more than 2,000 languages, which is approximately 30% of all languages spoken in the world, but how many of these languages are recognised globally?
These 6 Nigerian films are perfect for Africa DayNollywood films to see this weekend
2024 Uganda Film Festival nominees unveiledAhead of the annual celebration, the 2024 Uganda Film Festival nominees have been unveiled.
6 biggest snubs at the 2024 AMVCASome other nominees were completely snubbed losing in almost every single category they were nominated in.
Sanyuka TV expands reach, joins GOtv and gets new channel number on DStvEffective May 3, Sanyuka TV can now be found on GOtv channel 322, bringing a diverse range of Ugandan entertainment, social, and current affairs content.
6 Movies where villains are more likeable and morally superior to heroesThese films challenge the viewer's perception of morality, making for compelling and thought-provoking narratives.
Pia Pounds says Netflix paid her 'a lot of money' to use 'Tupaate', thanks KenzoPia Pounds said she picked up a good chunk of change from Netflix to allow them to use her song Tupaate in their reality show Young, Famous and Africa.
Netflix elevates women filmmakers, diversifies industry representationFrom Postcards to Òlòtūré: The Journey and other female-led titles coming to the service
Bump Love set to unveil new cast, Brian Mulondo speaks on show's futureBrian Mulondo said Bump Love, the television show co-hosted by his wife, Manuela Pacutho, is set to have a new cast.