Kabaka warns of opportunists in upcoming elections

His Majesty the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, yesterday issued a stern warning to his subjects about opportunists and detractors seeking to exploit the upcoming electioneering period.

In a recorded message for his 32nd coronation anniversary, the Kabaka particularly cited efforts by those who "attempt to tarnish the Kingdom’s image through unlawful means", urging his people to remain vigilant and resist such efforts.

He warned that the current electioneering period presents "one of the big loopholes exploited by the detractors of Buganda".

The monarch encouraged all his subjects to "stay firm and resolute" and "watch out for such people".

Beyond political manipulation, the Kabaka also advised his people to "engage in work more than crying for and waiting for those who lead you astray by giving you peanuts", a clear caution against bribery and reliance on handouts during the electoral season.

32nd Coronation Anniversary Celebrated Amidst Royal Absence

The 32nd coronation anniversary celebrations, held on Thursday at Kibuli Mosque in Kampala, were attended by hundreds of guests, including the Nnabagereka of Buganda, HRH Sylvia Nagginda Luswata, Princes David Kintu Wasajja and Richard Ssemakookiro, Princess Christine Gartrude Nabanakulya, Nalinnya Beatrice Namika, alongside other royals, heads of religious institutions, politicians, and officials from the Buganda Kingdom.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II was once again physically absent from his annual celebration.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, addressed the monarch's absence, conveying the Kabaka's greetings and assuring attendees that "The King is present in his palace, reigning over Buganda, and he sends his greetings".

Mayiga clarified that the Kabaka's physical presence was not yet possible due to ongoing health considerations, stating, "He is continually getting better, but his doctors have advised that he cannot yet be in such gatherings".

His Majesty’s 32nd Coronation Anniversary Speech

The following is the verbatim transcript of His Majesty the King of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II's recorded speech for his 32nd Coronation Anniversary:

Greetings to everyone,

We thank our God for granting us life, strength, and protection to reach today as we celebrate the 32nd coronation anniversary.

We deeply appreciate and express our gratitude to the people of Buganda in the villages, towns, and counties, as well as those outside Buganda and Uganda. In these challenging times, you continue to fight together to uphold the dignity of the Kingdom.

We are always grateful for your unwavering support and commitment to the issues of our Kingdom. We ask that you remain vigilant and resist any efforts by those who attempt to tarnish the Kingdom’s image through unlawful means, something we have witnessed repeatedly.

We also thank the leaders of Buganda at all levels. You have been strong through all the challenges that we have faced. Our friends in Uganda and abroad, who support the Kingdom's work, are greatly appreciated.

This electioneering period we are in is one of the big loopholes exploited by the detractors of Buganda. I encourage all of you to stay firm and resolute, watch out for such people.

We ask, as always, for you to engage in work more than crying for and waiting for those who lead you astray by giving you peanuts.