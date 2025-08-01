Kapchorwa: Incumbent MP Phylis Chemutai loses NRM primaries 

Kapchorwa District Woman Member of Parliament Chemutai Philis has lost the party’s re-run of the primaries in a closely-contested battle.

Betty Cheptoyek Kaali has been declared the National Resistance Movement flag bearer ahead of the 2026 general elections after defeating incumbent MP Philis Chemutali.

The results

Cheptoyek got 26,688 votes while Chemutai received 22,803 votes. Other candidates in the race included Jalia Seko who got 6,719 votes, Suzan Chemutai got 4,589 votes and Juliet Chepoyeyin Beulah received 1,618 votes.

Betty Kaali (with crutches) has emerged winner.

Kapchorwa District NRM Electoral Commission Returning Officer Isaac Chepkwurul declared Cheptoyek as the overall winner with 42.75% of the votes cast.

For the Kapchorwa Municipality Member of Parliament seat Chemonges Martin defeated Patrick Kityo. He polled 11,341 votes while Kityo got 9,388 votes.

The re-run of the primaries follows the nullification of the previous elections after the ruling party’s Electoral Commission chairman Tanga Odoi ordered for a fresh election citing widespread irregularities including bribery, rigging, intimidation, among other electoral offences.