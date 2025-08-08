Police to pursue Sandra Teta charges despite Weasel reluctance 

Police have said they will carry on with investigations and pursue possible criminal charges against Sandra Teta, who Wednesday night, attacked and injured her partner, Douglas Mayanja aka Weasel Manizo.

Sandra is alleged to have knocked Weasel with her car, a Mercedes Benz number UBH 178 Y, at Shanz Bar .in Munyonyo after an altercation.

He was admitted to Nsambya Hospital with a fractured leg.

Sandra was arrested on Wednesday night following the incident and detained at Kabalagala Police Station.

She was, however, released shortly afterwards at the request of Weasel himself, who reportedly said he did not intend to pursue criminal charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandra Teta went to see Weasel in hospital last night

Police speak out

Luke Owoyesigire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, said no statement was recorded from Sandra or Weasel at the time because it was nighttime.

He said, however, that the matter will be followed up to its conclusion, regardless of whether the victim cooperates.

“Investigations are still ongoing…we are going to invite her again to make a statement, and we shall consult with the Directorate of Police Prosecutions (DPP) to advise us on the next steps, whether or not Weasel wants cooerates,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday evening, Sandra visited Weasel in the hospital, on the latter’s behest.

In a statement, Weasel said he was “doing well” and “on the road to surgery and full recovery.”