Lwasa converts to Islam, says Muslim lover inspired him 

Controversial businessman cum socialite Emmanuel Lwasa has converted to Islam.

Lwasa arrived at Kibuli Mosque on Friday in Kampala to complete his conversion to the Islamic faith.

He says he decided to convert to Islam after a new Muslim lover inspired him into the ways of the Islamic faith, which left a lasting impression on him, thus taking the leap of faith to go all in.

Lwasa noted that he is not scared of the lifestyle changes that come with Islamic faith.

The Islamic faith forbids a wide range of behaviours, regarded as ‘Haram’, including dietary restrictions, social interactions, and spiritual practices. Some common examples of Haram in Islam include: consuming pork and alcohol, engaging in gambling, practising magic or fortune-telling, committing adultery or fornication, and disrespecting one's parents.

“I am ready to go to Mecca. Even fasting, I am very ready for that,” he said.

Lwasa took on the name Akram, dropping Emmanuel, his Christian name. He added that his previous Christian wife abandoned him despite the couple getting blessings from Pastor Wilson Bugembe.