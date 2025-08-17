Surprise as Pretty Nicole 'lands TV gig'

Ugandan social media personality, Pretty Nicole, has reportedly landed a television job, sparking a major reaction online.

Unconfirmed reports emerged this weekend that the teenager, who rose to prominence following a public spat with her friends over a man, has been given her own show on Busoga’s Baba TV.

She was seen anchoring a celebrity gossip show on the station, leaving many surprised given her background.

Pretty Nicole

Neither Nicole nor Baba TV has officially commented on the new role, leaving fans and critics to speculate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news was initially broken by fellow TikToker and Baba TV host Chicken Chicken, who expressed his concern about the new addition.

Chicken, who hosts The Gist show along with Sheila Price on the same station, revealed, however, that he was unaware of the circumstances that Nicole was bright on board.

“I hope Baba TV is not trying to create competition between us,” he said.

Pretty Nicole

“When I listened to her show, she was doing gossip, which we are also doing. We cannot be doing the same thing”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many online have questioned the decision, with some pointing out that Nicole reportedly dropped out of secondary school this year.

However, a significant number of her followers offered messages of support and well-wishes for her new career path.