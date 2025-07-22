Pulse logo
LIST: 20 Ugandan singers who have worked on radio

22 July 2025 at 18:30
Moses Ssali, alias Bebe Cool, used to be a radio presenter at Capital Radio in 2003, where he hosted KT-20, a weekend chart show.
Ugandan singers tried different hustles before settling on music as a source of income.

Below are singers who had stints on radio.

Some, as you'll realise, ended up leaving music for radio, while others ditched both music and radio entirely.

Bebe Cool

Moses Ssali, alias Bebe Cool, used to be a radio presenter at Capital Radio in 2003, where he hosted KT-20, a weekend chart show.

His deep, husky voice made him a natural for radio, but his stint in the industry was short-lived, lasting just under a year.

However, during a recent interview, he said he decided to step away from radio because he was concerned about how frequently his voice was being heard on air.

He feared that fans might get used to his voice and grow less interested in his music.

Juliana Kanyomozi

Juliana Kanyomozi worked at Capital FM for about six years, hosting different shows, including the Late Date.

She joined the Kisementi-based radio station while she was in Senior Six vacation.

On joining, she started with weekend news, then hosted the mid-morning show, and later moved to the Late Date before the late DJ Ronnie Ssempangi took over.

She then switched to the Evening Drive, which she co-hosted with Gaetano Kagwa.

She was on radio for about six years.

  • Rebecca Jjingo – She was once a household name in the music industry, but later became a radio host at Beat FM, a sister company to Capital FM.

  • Sheilah Nvannungi – Bukedde TV, CBS FM, and Bukedde FM

  • Cleopatra Koheirwe – Radiocity 97 FM and Capital FM

  • Jackie Chandiru – Metro FM, Radiocity and Capital FM

  • Big Tril – XFM

  • Cynthia Tumwine – XFM and Radiocity

  • Crysto Panda – NRG Radio

  • Desire Luzinda – Dembe FM

  • Jenkins Mukasa – Dembe FM

  • Ragga Dee – Dembe FM

  • Emperor Orlando – Sanyu FM, Star FM, Dembe FM, and Suubi FM

  • Lilian Mbabazi – Capital FM and Radiocity

  • Keko – XFM Kella McKenzie – KIIS FM, Hot100 FM, Power FM, Kampala FM, and Radiocity

  • Catherine Kusasira – Suubi FM

  • Sam Gombya – Simba FM and Dembe FM

  • Lady Titie – Beat FM

  • Timothy Code – Next Radio, XFM, and Sanyu FM

