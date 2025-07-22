LIST: 20 Ugandan singers who have worked on radio

Ugandan singers tried different hustles before settling on music as a source of income.

Below are singers who had stints on radio.

Some, as you'll realise, ended up leaving music for radio, while others ditched both music and radio entirely.

Bebe Cool

Moses Ssali, alias Bebe Cool, used to be a radio presenter at Capital Radio in 2003, where he hosted KT-20, a weekend chart show.

His deep, husky voice made him a natural for radio, but his stint in the industry was short-lived, lasting just under a year.

However, during a recent interview, he said he decided to step away from radio because he was concerned about how frequently his voice was being heard on air.

He feared that fans might get used to his voice and grow less interested in his music.

Juliana Kanyomozi

Juliana Kanyomozi worked at Capital FM for about six years, hosting different shows, including the Late Date.

She joined the Kisementi-based radio station while she was in Senior Six vacation.

On joining, she started with weekend news, then hosted the mid-morning show, and later moved to the Late Date before the late DJ Ronnie Ssempangi took over.

She then switched to the Evening Drive, which she co-hosted with Gaetano Kagwa.

She was on radio for about six years.