Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home

Muhoozi's son joins UPDF

21 July 2025 at 15:42
The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has said his son, Ruhamya Kainerugaba, is now a Private in the army.
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has said his son, Ruhamya Kainerugaba, is now a Private in the army.
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has said his son, Ruhamya Kainerugaba, is now a Private in the army.

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has said his son, Ruhamya Kainerugaba, is now a Private in the army.

"I'm extremely happy to announce that after 31 years in God's Army, the UPDF, God has blessed the House of Museveni with another soldier as of last month," the CDF posted on X.

"Private Ruhamya Kainerugaba, may Almighty God bless him as He did me."

Recommended For You

Netizens hit the comments section to share congratulatory messages. Not much is known about Ruhamya, including his age, educational background, and training.

Update me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.