Muhoozi's son joins UPDF

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has said his son, Ruhamya Kainerugaba, is now a Private in the army.

"I'm extremely happy to announce that after 31 years in God's Army, the UPDF, God has blessed the House of Museveni with another soldier as of last month," the CDF posted on X.

"Private Ruhamya Kainerugaba, may Almighty God bless him as He did me."