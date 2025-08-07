I know some kids I raised are not mine - Diamond Platnumz

Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz opened up about his family life, revealing that he is aware some of the children he has raised may not be biologically his.

The Bongo Flava artist said in a recent interview that he is nonetheless committed to being a father figure to all of them.

"I know I have kids, but I also know some are not my kids, but I don’t want to argue with the mother," he explained.

"So I take care of all of them."

Zari Hassan, Diamond Platinumz, Mama Dangote Tifffah and Nillan

A Look at His Children and Their Mothers

Diamond Platnumz is publicly known to have children with three different women.

With Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan, he shares two children: Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan.

He also has a son, Dylan Abdul Naseeb, with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto.

His youngest child, Naseeb Junior, is with Kenyan singer and model Tanasha Donna.

The singer’s revelation that he may have other children adds another layer of complexity to his family structure.

He has mentioned in the past that his mother, Sanura Kassim, believes he has other children from earlier relationships, further blurring the lines of his known paternal responsibilities.

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz

A Philosophy of Peace and Harmony

The artist said he maintains a positive relationship with all his co-parents.

"I am very cool with all my baby mamas. They love me. I am a good person to them," he said.

This friendly approach, however, has sometimes caused issues for his ex-partners with their current relationships.

"It got to a point sometimes where their men get mad at me and at the [women], thinking we still have something together. But we have nothing going on. We just decided to be cool," he clarified.