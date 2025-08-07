I’m still in touch with Winnie wa Mummy - Mudra

Dancehall singer Mudra D Viral has spoken positively about his relationship with fellow artist Winnie Wa Mummy, despite their recent professional separation.

Mudra revealed in an interview that the two remain close friends and are still in contact.

"I’m still in touch with Winnie wa Mummy," he said. "She is doing great. She never really left me. We are still in touch, although she’s working with another person."

Winnie Wa Mummy, who initially gained popularity on TikTok, was brought into the music industry by Mudra, who served as her manager. The pair collaborated on a couple of hit singles and were at one point rumoured to be romantically involved.

Mudra D Viral

Supporting an Artist's Move for Career Growth

Mudra expressed his support for Winnie's decision to pursue other opportunities.

He explained that when an artist he has been working with finds a chance to advance their career, there is no reason to stand in their way, especially when the departure is handled respectfully.

Winnie wa Mummy

"People have to move on; I, too, am constantly looking for opportunities, so there is nothing wrong with her moving on to seek greater opportunities," he stated.

