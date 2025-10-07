Bina Babie gets management role at Balaam's Radio 4

Bina Babie, born Robina Mbabazi Mulera, is now the programs director at Radio 4 Uganda, owned by Youth and Children Affairs State Minister Balaam Barugahara.

She joined the Ntinda-based station in February 2024 after leaving Dembe FM, which closed temporarily. Radio 4 manager Adam Kungu welcomed her, calling her “the great, the big, and the unmatched.”

Babie spent over two decades at Dembe FM, where she hosted the Mubeezi mid-morning show. She began her career at UTV and Radio Uganda, hosting a teenage show before moving to Dembe FM.

In a 2018 interview, she revealed she once wanted to be a doctor but left medical school after a month due to her dislike of dead bodies. She later studied accounting at Nkumba University but never practised.

Babie is the eldest of five children. She studied at Lugogo Nursery, Kitante Primary, Trinity College Nabbingo, and St. Joseph’s S.S. Naggalama.