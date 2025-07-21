Eastern Uganda crowns its Miss Tourism representatives

The Miss Tourism Uganda regional tour recently captivated Eastern Uganda, culminating in the official selection of the region's representatives for the national grand finale.

The event, held over the weekend at Majik Resort in Busia District was blended the celebration of beauty and culture with the promotion of its vibrant tourism sector.

The regional showcases are part of the national pageant, designed to unearth talent and ambassadorship from across the diverse landscapes of Uganda, ensuring that all regions are represented in the ultimate quest for the national crown.

Amali Phiona Rhoda Crowned Eastern Region Winner

Emerging as the standout winner for the Eastern region was 21-year-old Amali Phiona Rhoda from Tororo District.

Amali's performance reportedly impressed the judges, who were swayed by her evident confidence, articulate responses, and a commendable grasp of Uganda's vast tourism potential.

Miss Tourism Uganda regional tour Eastern Uganda

Her victory secures her position as the head of the Eastern region’s delegation, preparing her for the highly anticipated national finals.

These will take place on September 5, 2025, at Kampala Serena Hotel, where contestants from all regions will vie for the ultimate title of Miss Tourism Uganda.

Despite some recent online discussions questioning conventional beauty standards within pageantry, Amali's triumph was attributed purely to her merit, poise, and passion—qualities that the Miss Tourism Uganda pageant explicitly aims to celebrate and embody in its representatives.

Podium Finishers and Regional Pride

Joining Amali Phiona Rhoda on the winner's podium were Khaitsa Mary and Maka Asha, who were named the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Their recognition further solidified the strong representation from the Eastern region.