Vanessa Aber Carmicheal crowned Miss Tourism Northern Region 2025/26

Lira City was abuzz last weekend as the Miss Tourism Northern Region 2025/26 pageant saw the prestigious crown bestowed upon Ms Vanessa Aber Carmicheal from Kitgum District.

The 25-year-old captivated judges and audiences alike with her poise, intelligence, and passion for her heritage.

Vanessa, a Network Operations Centre Engineer at Roke Telkom Limited, triumphed over an array of contestants to claim the coveted title, succeeding Miss Atino Lucky Bianca, who held the honour for the 2023/24 season.

The pageant, held under the evocative theme "I Am My Culture," served as a platform for young women to embrace and celebrate the rich customs, languages, attire, and values that define their communities.

The first runner-up position was awarded to Angwec Rita from Lira City, while Akere Margret Gabriella, a law graduate awaiting her formal graduation and admission to the Law Development Centre (LDC), secured the second runner-up spot.

A New Ambassador for Northern Uganda's Tourism

In an interview following her crowning, Vanessa Aber Carmicheal articulated her commitment to championing Northern Uganda's tourism potential.

She expressed her dedication to showcasing the region's rich cultural heritage, its breathtaking natural landscapes, and the renowned warmth and hospitality of its people.

Her plan includes leveraging social media platforms to share these hidden gems with a wider audience, thereby attracting more visitors and fostering a deeper appreciation for the region's unique offerings.

The newly crowned Miss Tourism Northern Region, alongside the three runners-up, will now prepare to represent their region at the highly anticipated Miss Tourism Uganda grand finale.

This national event is scheduled to take place on 5th September 2025, at the prestigious Kampala Serena Hotel.