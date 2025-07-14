Don Chris scammed over 300, his whereabouts still unknown – Authorities

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has revealed that businessman Don Chris' company, Skypins Tours and Travel, scammed approximately 350 people by promising them lucrative jobs in European countries and Canada.

Speaking to the media on Monday, July 14, the ministry's spokesperson, Simon Mundeyi, said 350 people have so far filed complaints against him.

Mundeyi noted that the reported amount involved in the scams totals 1.4 billion shillings.

He revealed that Chris left the country on June 20 through the Malaba border, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

The ministry has urged Don Chris to come forward and defend himself, as some of the complainants could potentially be making false claims.

Mundeyi also acknowledged that authorities are aware of the difficulties involved in securing visas from some embassies, such as those of Canada or the USA.

He stated that if Don Chris has an honest defence, there should be no issue in presenting it.

He added that he is aware of at least seven individuals who travelled through Skypins Tours and Travel, with some reportedly reaching the Netherlands.

Don Chris rose to prominence around two years ago due to his philanthropic activities and quasi-socialite lifestyle.

He also collaborated with celebrities, including media personalities and musicians, which quickly propelled him into the limelight.

However, due to his extravagant lifestyle, many observers believe the chances of him having sufficient funds to refund the victims are very low.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango recently revealed that Don Chris solicited between Shs3.5 million and Shs10 million from each victim, depending on the job contract offered.

SSP Patrick Onyango, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP)

Police investigations indicate that Skypins Tours and Travel, which advertised job opportunities via television, radio, and social media, collected this money from job seekers between 2023 and 2024.

The company lured victims to its offices at Haruna Mall in Ntinda with promises of employment in countries such as Canada, the UK, Qatar, Dubai, and Luxembourg.

Victims were told they could travel on loan but were required to pay half the total fees upfront, which varied depending on the contract.