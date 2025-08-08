Sheebah speaks out on alleged BBL surgery 

Singer Sheebah Karungi has been a hot topic of discussion following her return from Canada, with fans speculating that she underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery to obtain a more curvy physique.

Upon her return, fans were quick to notice Sheehah’s drastic change in physique, noting that she has bigger and rounder hips and derriere, thus fueling the rumours.

Sheebah Karungi

While speaking at the launch of her upcoming concert, the ‘Somebody’ singer denied the allegations, arguing that it is obvious every mother’s hips naturally widen after giving birth.

She further alluded to her ethnicity, stressing that she is a Munyakole and Munyarwanda, tribes that are synonymous with curvaceous women.

“Everyone who has ever given birth knows this. It is obvious to every mother that when you have a baby, your hips and your behind widen. It comes naturally. Besides, I’m a Munyankole and a Munyarwanda woman,” she said.

Sheebah Karungi

She added that she is enjoying her new body and will not go back to her former physique.

“I’m not losing my weight to what I was before because I don’t want to go back there. But I want to strive for a beautiful size which is very sexy. It will take me some time, but for now, please bear with me as I work on it,” she explained.

Sheebah will be holding her concert later this month after a long break from music, after giving birth to her firstborn in Canada.