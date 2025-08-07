Sanyuka TV's Haffy Powers undergoes surgery after bad fall

Sanyuka TV presenter Haffy Powers revealed on Wednesday that she underwent surgery on her leg following an accident.

She posted a video on social media showing her left leg heavily bandaged as she left the hospital.

She explained the incident, stating, “I slipped off the stairs Sunday morning, and now I am here on crutches.”

Powers confirmed she suffered a fracture and that the surgery was successful. As a result, she said she will be off air while she recovers from the injury.

"Grateful to God that I’m still here, and thank you all for your help and prayers. I’ll be back on your screens in a while. Keep the good prayers coming."

ADVERTISEMENT

Haffy Powers post-surgery

Video Shows Post-Surgery Recovery

The social media video included a montage depicting parts of her post-surgery experience.

In one segment, she is seen being carried on her back by a colleague while leaving the hospital.

Haffy Powers

ADVERTISEMENT

Another part of the video shows her moving across the floor by dragging herself, with her right leg heavily bandaged.