'We made history' - Phiona Nyamutoro

Phiona Nyamutoro, the Minister of State for Minerals in the Ministry of Energy and Minerals Development, took to social media to celebrate winning the Nebbi District Woman Member of Parliament (MP) seat in the National Resistance Movement primaries.

In her post, she said the numbers she garnered were record-breaking.

"We made history with the highest number of votes ever registered by any candidate in the history of Nebbi politics!" said Nyamutoro, who has been the National Female Youth MP.

"We shall work tirelessly to ensure your trust yields fruits. Grateful to everyone for all the overwhelming love and support."

Earlier in the day, her husband Eddy Kenzo also took to X to celebrate the win.

"Nebbi has spoken—90% for Honourable @PNyamutoro. Congratulations, Nyamu wafe. Bambi mwebale kusaba, banange 🙏🙏 Nebbi, you have chosen the right person. Asante sana," he said.