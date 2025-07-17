NRM Primaries: Eddy Kenzo celebrates as Nyamutoro leads in Nebbi

Singer Eddy Kenzo took to social media to celebrate after results showed his wife, Phiona Nyamutoro, is leading in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries.

Nyamutoro, the Minister of State for Minerals in the Ministry of Energy and Minerals Development, is running for Nebbi District Woman Member of Parliament (MP).

Taking to X, Kenzo said: "Nebbi has spoken 90% for Honourable @PNyamutoro. Congratulations, Nyamu wafe bambi mwebale kusaba banange 🙏🙏 Nebbi, you have chosen the right person. Asante sana."