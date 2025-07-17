1 dead as Balaam's car crashes into boda rider

The convoy of Balaam Barugahara, the State Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, was involved in an accident on Thursday, July 17.

According to the minister, he and his team were travelling to Fort Portal for the Tooro Kingdom Annual Youth Conference.

Following the accident, a boda boda rider lost his life, and two people from his team were injured.

"Thank God for His mercy. Our car was involved in a horrific accident in Kagadi on our way to Fort Portal for the Tooro Kingdom Annual Youth Conference. I'm grateful for our driver's quick thinking and skillful manoeuvres that saved us. Sadly, a boda boda rider lost his life, and two of our people were injured. May the deceased soul rest in peace," Balaam posted on X.

"My condolences to the family, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery."