'I didn't find Ann Taylor a virgin' – SB4 fires back after Don Chris threats

YouTuber Rogers Ssebunya, popularly known as SB4, has said he is not moved by threats made by Don Chris about sleeping with his (SB4's) wife, Ann Taylor.

SB4 was the one who broke the news that Skypins Tours and Travel Company, owned by Chris, was closing after several months of scamming unsuspecting people.

Out of anger, Chris took to social media to say that he was going to have sex with Taylor and also sodomise SB4.

He further claimed that the YouTuber used to share the money from the scams with him, an allegation Rogers Ssebunya has denied.

Ann Taylor hosts Sanyuka TV's Music Jam Tunnyuke

SB4 also noted that he did not find Taylor, with whom they share twins, a virgin, so her having sex with another person is not news to him.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) has launched a manhunt for Don Chris, who is on the run after allegedly defrauding more than 80 Ugandans seeking employment abroad.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango disclosed that the self-styled socialite solicited between Shs3.5 million and Shs10 million from victims, depending on the job contract offered.

Police investigations indicate that Skypins Tours and Travel, which advertised job opportunities through TV, radio, and social media, collected about Shs500 million from approximately 85 job seekers between 2023 and 2024.

Patrick Onyango 2

The company lured victims to its offices at Haruna Mall in Ntinda with promises of jobs in countries including Canada, the UK, Qatar, Dubai, and Luxembourg. Victims were told they could travel on loan but were required to pay half the total fees upfront, which varied by contract.

Those who paid received official company receipts and were assured of travel within two to six months.

Don Chris

However, none of the victims ever travelled to their intended destinations, raising suspicions and prompting police investigations.

“The company later relocated from Haruna Mall, where most victims had paid, to Kitende along Entebbe Road. Following repeated demands for either travel facilitation or refunds, which were never honoured, victims sought help from Minister Balaam Barugahara. The minister then referred them to the KMP CID Commander for action,” Onyango explained.

Investigations that began on 17 June 2025 confirmed that 85 individuals had been scammed.

Despite multiple refund demands, the company has remained uncooperative. Police have now launched a manhunt for Chris, urging anyone who has fallen victim to Skypins Tours and Travel but has not yet reported the matter to come forward.

Victims also reported that Chris has used threats and intimidation.