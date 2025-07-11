Johnnie Walker to celebrate jazz icon Isaiah Katumwa’s 30-year musical journey

Uganda’s jazz maestro- Isaiah Katumwa, is set to mark a remarkable milestone - 30 years of inspiring, genre-defining music, with a landmark concert titled "Isaiah Katumwa @30".

To commemorate this extraordinary journey of passion, purpose, and progress, Johnnie Walker Green Label is partnering with Katumwa as a platinum sponsor of the celebration.

The announcement was made earlier today at a press conference held at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

This collaboration represents a powerful alignment of values, as Johnnie Walker continues to champion individuals who embody the spirit of “Keep Walking” by relentlessly pushing boundaries, evolving with grace, and inspiring generations.

“For three decades, Isaiah has stayed true to his craft, elevating jazz and seamlessly weaving it into Uganda’s cultural identity. His journey is one of craft, consistency, innovation, and character values that resonate deeply with Johnnie Walker Green Label,” said Francis Kirabira, Johnnie Walker Brand Representative.

“As we raise a glass to Isaiah’s 30-year legacy, we toast to resilience, to the dreamers, and to the timeless beauty of staying the course. Isaiah hasn’t just kept walking, he’s kept inspiring.”

Crafted from four single malts aged for at least 15 years, Johnnie Walker Green Label is a celebration of harmony, depth, and excellence, making it the perfect toast to a man whose musical path has been equally layered and impactful.

Isaiah Katumwa, visibly moved, promised fans a show like no other.

“This could be the most important show I’ve ever done,” he said.

“It’s not just about me; it’s about lifting others as I rise. I’ve worked with the best in the world, and I want to pass that excellence on to the next generation. We’re putting together a night of incredible performances, mentorship, professionalism, and soul. This isn’t just a concert, it’s going to be an experience. A historic one,” Katumwa said.

The jazz legend highlighted that one of his proudest moments was being able to share the stage with some of the young talents that he has had to nurture and mentor throughout the years.

In addition to his performance, the event will feature collaborations with some of Uganda’s finest talents, including Naava Grey, Michael Ouma, Michael Kitanda, and Joseph Sax, among others.

Isaiah Katumwa @30 promises a night of elegance, reflection, and world-class jazz, curated to honour a legacy that has shaped Uganda’s music scene for decades.