Government gifts new cars to traditional leaders

Government, through the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, on Wednesday handed over a fleet of new vehicles to the nation's gazetted cultural leaders.

The ceremony, presided over by Vice President Hon. Jessica Alupo, is part of the government’s initiative to enhance the capacity of these revered leaders to mobilise their communities for the vital causes of peace, unity, and socio-economic transformation across Uganda.

During the handover event, Hon. Alupo acknowledged the multifaceted role that cultural leaders fulfil within Uganda.

She lauded their commitment to preserving the nation's rich heritage, fostering social cohesion among diverse communities, and actively supporting the government's extensive array of development programmes.

The Vice President seized the opportunity to encourage these influential figures to continue their commendable efforts in promoting peace and unity within their respective communities.

Furthermore, she urged them to lend their full support to government initiatives, particularly as the country approaches the crucial 2026 general elections.

A Presidential Vision for Unity and Development

Reading a message directly from President Yoweri Museveni, Vice President Alupo conveyed the President's appreciation for the restoration of cultural institutions.

President Museveni's message framed this restoration as an acknowledgement of the foresight demonstrated by Uganda's ancestors, who, centuries ago, successfully united numerous disparate clans into powerful kingdoms such such as Buganda, Bunyoro, and Ankole.

This historical achievement, the President noted, fostered unprecedented cooperation and reduced conflict, thereby laying the enduring foundation for Uganda's peace and stability.

Empowering Mobility for Progress

The newly gifted vehicles are specifically intended to enhance the mobility of these leaders, enabling them to traverse all corners of their respective kingdoms with greater ease.

This increased accessibility will, in turn, facilitate their active participation in and support for critical government initiatives, including the transformative Parish Development Model (PDM) and the Emyooga wealth creation programmes.