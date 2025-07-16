Muhoozi endorses Full Figure for Uganda Airlines gig

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has criticised a video promoting Uganda Airlines, released by digital creator Lucy Bunyenyezi, alias Lucy Smize.

The CDF, who also serves as the senior presidential advisor on operations, appeared unimpressed by certain aspects of the messaging, particularly where she seems to imply that the UK has a better summer climate. He also expressed dissatisfaction with the mispronunciation of words.

"I know what 'Katogo' is, but that's not what was said in the video. They said 'Katongo'. What is Katongo @UG_Airlines?" he noted in one of his posts.

In another post, he said: "I don't understand this video. Is Uganda Airlines saying we simple Ugandans must go to Gatwick to experience summer or what?"

The General said in a series of posts that presidential advisor and media personality, Jennifer Nakanguubi, aka Full Figure, would have done a better job at promoting Uganda Airlines.

He remarked: "Full Figure could have made that video very well. Why leave her out?"