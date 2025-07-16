Mike Kayihura in Kampala ahead of Cartel Bizness EP listening party

Rwandan Afro-soul sensation Mike Kayihura flew into Kampala on Wednesday, 16 July, for the Cartel Bizness EP Listening Party, where he is highly anticipated to perform.

The event is set for Sunday, 20 July, at Silo 15 in Bugolobi, Kampala.

Kayihura, who last performed in Uganda in May 2024, is one of Uganda’s top favourites from Rwanda, judging by the excitement at previous shows.

The Cartel Bizness EP Listening Party is expected to be a music-meets-fashion kind of vibe.

Mike Kayihura

Mike Kayihura, known for his smooth vocals and soulful sound, will join a powerful line-up of regional stars including Elijah Kitaka, Kamanzi, A Pass, Bensoul, Big Tril, and Tungi, all featured on Cartel Bizness, the genre-defying new EP by creative visionary Denim Cartel and hit producer Axon.

His arrival has already sparked buzz among Kampala’s music lovers and creatives, with fans eager to experience the fusion of Afro-fusion, dancehall, soul, and East African rhythm that defines the project.

Described as where sound meets style, the Cartel Bizness Listening Party promises a bold, fashion-fuelled celebration of African creativity, complete with live performances, fashion installations, limited-edition merchandise, and exclusive first access to the full EP before its global release on 23 July.

Mike Kayihura

Hosted by Hype Cartel and Icy Sonia, with DJ Vanns on deck duty, the event is expected to draw over 500 tastemakers, creatives, and trendsetters, cementing it as one of the year’s culture-defining nights.

“It’s not just an EP, it’s a movement,” says Axon.

“We’re creating a new sound and identity for East Africa.”