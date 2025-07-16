Over 10,000 dining experiences at Kampala Restaurant Week 2025

The 2025 edition of Kampala Restaurant Week concluded on a resounding high, drawing an impressive crowd of over 10,000 diners to more than 30 participating restaurants across the city.

This 10-day celebration, a true ode to flavour, creativity, and culture, solidified its position as Kampala’s signature dining holiday.

Food enthusiasts seized the opportunity to escape the daily grind, venturing into new culinary hotspots and indulging in an array of beautifully presented dishes, bold flavours, and meticulously curated menus – all offered at an inviting and accessible price point.

From casual catch-ups with friends at The Local in Kyanja to important client lunches at La Patisserie, diners were treated to an eclectic mix of reimagined local staples and international favourites, each served with that undeniable Kampala flair that makes the city's dining scene so unique.

Kampala Restaurant Week 2025

A Journey of Flavour and Innovation

"Together with our restaurant partners, we curated a memorable culinary journey that highlighted the creativity and diversity within Kampala’s dining scene,” remarked Isaac Langoli, Project Manager at The Pearl Guide, the driving force behind the event.

This year’s innovation, the new digital Foodie Passport, added an engaging and rewarding element, allowing organisers to meticulously track over 10,000 dining experiences.

This technological integration not only enhanced the diner's experience but also provided valuable data to understand the event's reach and impact.

Now in its ninth year, Kampala Restaurant Week continues to successfully shine a spotlight on the city's burgeoning hospitality sector, progressively solidifying its reputation as a rising East African food capital.

The diverse array of participating venues this year included renowned establishments such as Explorer Restaurant at the Kampala Serena Hotel, the exquisite Yujo Izakaya, Aldea, Tamarai, The Aleph, Molecule, Golden Hill, Tehila’s, The Hickory, and Latitude 0, among many others, all contributing to the rich tapestry of Kampala’s gastronomic offerings.

Tropical Nganda Medley for dessert

Enhanced Experiences and Future Commitments

Diners at this year's event also enjoyed complimentary drinks, a delightful courtesy from the generous sponsors: Tusker Cider, Coca-Cola, and Rwenzori, adding an extra layer of enjoyment to their meals. Further enhancing the experience, Stanbic Bank Uganda rewarded diners with instant cashback offers for every meal paid through its FlexiPay service, providing a tangible benefit to participants.

While the 2025 edition witnessed overwhelming participation and largely positive experiences, the organisers, in a commendable display of transparency, acknowledged that a handful of restaurants did not quite meet the high expectations set.

They noted that invaluable feedback gathered from guests during the event will be meticulously reviewed and utilised to refine and improve future editions.