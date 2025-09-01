Senga Kulanama opens Kulanama Tours and Travel

Prominent spiritual leader and entrepreneur Senga Kulanama has launched her new company, Kulanama Tours and Travel, with offices in Mutungo Kigo, Kampala.

The opening marks a new chapter in her journey as a cultural figure and businesswoman, expanding her influence into Uganda’s growing tourism industry.

A spiritual leader and cultural icon

Senga Kulanama is a well-known traditional healer, high priestess, and performer. She holds a key position in the Tondism faith, where she serves as President General of traditional healers in Uganda.

Her role goes beyond healing and spirituality, as she often leads major cultural and religious events.

In September 2019, she married Jjumba Lubowa Aligaweesa, the Ssabakabona (High Priest) of the Tondism faith, in a traditional ceremony at the faith’s headquarters in Luwero District.

Senga Kulanama

The couple is a familiar public presence, often appearing in music videos, news features, and social media content showing their ceremonies, travels, and leadership in the traditional faith.

Kulanama Tours and Travel

Through Kulanama Tours and Travel, Senga Kulanama has joined the tourism industry, aiming to promote Uganda as the "Pearl of Africa" while offering services for local and international travellers.

The certified company provides a range of services, including:

Safaris and tours: guided trips to Uganda’s top sites, including affordable packages such as a three-day adventure to Murchison Falls National Park.

Air ticketing: flight bookings for domestic and international travel.

Accommodation: hotel, lodge, and guesthouse bookings.

Visa service: help with travel documents for international journeys.

Hotel reservations: bookings within Uganda and abroad.

A step into tourism

At the launch, Kulanama said she is passionate about showcasing Uganda’s beauty and offering affordable, reliable travel services.

The office in Mutungo Kigo will be the main hub for travellers seeking authentic Ugandan experiences.

With this venture, Senga Kulanama strengthens her legacy as a cultural leader, spiritual figure, and now business entrepreneur in Uganda’s tourism sector.