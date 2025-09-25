UTB suspends 18 tour company licences over fraud

The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has suspended the licences of 18 tour and travel companies over allegations of fraud, misrepresentation, and failure to meet required operational standards.

The suspension, announced this week, takes immediate effect and bars the affected companies from conducting any tourism-related activities until further notice.

UTB says this action follows a compliance audit and stakeholder consultations aimed at improving service delivery and maintaining Uganda’s reputation as a safe and trustworthy destination.

Investigations underway into fraudulent practices

UTB spokesperson Gessa Simplicious said the move was not intended to punish the companies but to correct serious lapses in compliance.

He stated that some operators had engaged in fraudulent activities that risk damaging the credibility of Uganda’s tourism industry.

Others had failed to meet the minimum regulatory requirements under the Tourism Act. Gessa said the suspension seeks to protect tourists, ensure fair competition, and remove disreputable players from the sector.

“The suspension is part of a broader effort to weed out non-compliant tour operators who damage the industry’s image,” he said.

“The action is not punitive but corrective. It seeks to safeguard the interests of tourists, ensure fair competition among operators, and uphold Uganda’s global image as the Pearl of Africa. Suspended companies have been given an opportunity to address compliance gaps, regularize their operations, and reapply for reinstatement of their licenses.”

Suspended companies and individuals

The following companies and individuals have been suspended pending further investigations:

Makaayi Tours and Travel: Kayongo Yosius, Mutumba Thomasius, Tarent Arinaitwe

Akia Quest Tours: Sekimuli Andrew

Varitus Resourcing (U) Ltd: Nakasanje Irene Kawuma, Emmanuel Nabuora, Bisaso Willison

Primate Journeys Africa Limited: Rukundo Samuel, Kago Joshua Michade

Mohan Tours and Travel: Lukyamuzi Muhammed, Namiyingo Naema

Gotovate Tours and Travel: Lawrence Rweishengye

Karumuna Safaris Limited: Kisembo Richard

Dream Bandas Uganda Limited: Jurwa Emmanuella

Birchill Expeditions Limited: Koburunga Rauka, Walugembe Eddie

Azas Safaris U Ltd: Aearwadye Simon, Karamaare Clare

Dorabo Tours and Travel Ltd: Nandala Micheal Eddie, Mpumwire Doreck

Brooklyn Safari Limited: Stephen Ochaya

Gorilla Holidays (U) Limited: Mark Ahimbisibwe Kikune, Niwahereza Gabriel

All Budget Gorilla Safaris Ltd: Bisaso Wilson, Nassali Gladys, Rolita Oliver

Beyond Frontiers Travel (U) Ltd: Godfrey Thomson Pule

Next steps for affected operators

UTB has given all suspended companies the opportunity to address compliance gaps and regularise their operations.

Those able to meet the required standards may reapply for licence reinstatement. A tourism licence in Uganda is valid for one year and must be renewed upon expiry and clearance.

The Board maintains that genuine operators will receive full support to return to business.