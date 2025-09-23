Gen Kainerugaba visits Mao Zedong’s birthplace

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, visited Chairman Mao Zedong’s birthplace in Shaoshan, Xiangtan, Hunan Province, China.

He toured the complex that preserves Mao’s life and legacy, including the childhood home where Mao was born in 1893, the Mao Zedong Memorial Hall, and a Cultural Relics Exhibition Hall with artefacts and military equipment.

A large bronze statue stands outside the memorial hall.

Gen Kainerugaba, accompanied by senior Chinese military officers, laid a wreath at the statue and bowed in respect.

The visit highlights the long-standing ties between Uganda and China.

President Yoweri Museveni often cites Mao as a transformative leader, and Gen Kainerugaba has previously said Mao inspired Africans to fight for their rights.

Before the Shaoshan visit, the delegation held defence talks that build on Uganda–China defence cooperation over 38 years.

The CDF also met top Chinese military leaders, defence industry executives, and officials in charge of African affairs.