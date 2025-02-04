Isaiah Katumwa, Kirk Whalum return to Uganda for inaugural Dfcu jazz fest

Ugandan celebrated jazz musician and saxophonist, Isaiah Katumwa is set for a grand homecoming as performs at the inaugural Dfcu Jazz in the Pearl Festival

The concert is set to take place on May 10, 2025, at the Kampala Serena Hotel, bringing together jazz enthusiasts and some of the greatest performers in the genre.

The festival will be headlined by American award-winning jazz maestro Kirk Whalum, making his third visit to Uganda, having previously performed in 2015 and 2019.

He will be performing alongside Katumwa, Tshaka Mayanja and the Black Roots Academy of Soul.

In a video message to fans, Isaiah Katumwa expressed excitement about returning to his home country to perform at the festival.

“I am excited to be coming back home on the 10th of May courtesy of the Dfcu Jazz in the Pearl Festival,” he said

“I am also excited that I am going to be performing alongside my brother, the great Kirk Whalum. I am looking forward to an unforgettable night. Be there.”

Katumwa relocated to the United States about 19 years ago.

Tickets

Helena Mayanja, Head of Corporate Affairs at dfcu, announced the festival details, confirming that tickets are already available on quicket.co.ug. She outlined the ticket pricing as follows:

Early bird tickets: UGX 250,000

Gate tickets: UGX 300,000

Platinum tickets: UGX 750,000

Tables of 8: UGX 5 million

The festival, she said is part of dfcu’s 60th-anniversary celebrations, highlighting its role in connecting with customers through the universal language of music.

“In marking 60 years of our existence, we thought this would be a really good way to connect with our audience and customers. Music is the best connector and we thought this would be important for us.”

The event has also secured key partnerships, with Aquafina by Crown Beverages serving as the official hydration partner. Grace Namutebi, Brand Manager of Aquafina, reiterated the company’s commitment to promoting jazz in Uganda:

“This is a culture and we want Ugandans to enjoy jazz. Aquafina is a product of Pepsi Cola International bottled here by Crown Beverages, and we are proud to be the official hydration partner of the first-ever Dfcu Jazz in the Pearl Festival.”

Meanwhile, Tshaka Mayanja, founder of Jazz Safari, acknowledged the role of platforms like Radio One in keeping jazz music alive in Uganda:

“People like Elijah Kitaka, who have kept jazz music playing on the radio for the last 15 years, are the people that have sustained the genre. If it wasn't for Radio One, I think jazz music would be dead in Uganda.”

He also said this festival marks a revival of jazz in Uganda, promising an extraordinary experience for jazz lovers:

“The people who love jazz have been asking for it, and I always told them I was retired until Dfcu called. This concert is like a revival for the genre of jazz, and I can assure you that you have not made a mistake in starting this annual event because there are people who want it.”