Kasese residents stoked as Rwenzori Marathon returns for 4th edition

Excitement is building in Kasese as the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon returns for its fourth edition.

This year’s run will take place on August 23, 2025, organisers told journalists on Wednesday.

The preparations for this event were officially launched by Hon. Godfrey Kabbyanga Baluku, the Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Kabbyanga, a resident of Kasese and former mayor of the town for 10 years, reflected on how the marathon has played a transformative role in the region.

“Kasese was originally a mining town, built around Kilembe Mines, but the mines collapsed in 1982. The town was also known for being the final stop of the railway line from Mombasa, but when the railway also collapsed, Kasese’s growth stagnated,” Kabbyanga said.

According to him, the marathon has been a game-changer, injecting new life into the town.

“When the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon came, it resurrected and re-energised the town.

“Since the first edition in 2022, we have seen rapid development, with numerous hotels springing up to accommodate visitors. Our roads have also improved, thanks to USMID (Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development Programme),” he added.

The marathon’s impact has extended beyond tourism, with investors from as far as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) setting up hotels and restaurants. Kabbyanga reassured runners and visitors that accommodation will not be an issue this year.

To further enhance hospitality options, the Kasese Tourism Forum is preparing camping sites for those who prefer outdoor stays over hotels.

“The marathon has also changed our town’s reputation. In the past, when you Googled Kasese, all you saw were stories about conflict, the ADF, and floods. Now, we are known for something positive,” he noted.

A marathon of international repute

According to Amos Wekesa, the marathon’s team leader, the event has already gained international recognition, with global runners hailing it as one of the best in the world.

“I recently met a group of runners in Dubai, and they told me that the greatest marathon they have ever run was the Rwenzori Marathon. That was very humbling,” Wekesa shared.

He expressed gratitude to the event’s main sponsors, Tusker Lite, for believing in his vision when he first proposed the marathon.

“My dream was to start a marathon like the Kilimanjaro Marathon in Tanzania. When I shared this idea with Tusker Lite, they gave us their full support,” he said, also acknowledging Standard Chartered Bank, Britam, Coca-Cola, and other partners for their contributions.

One of the organisers, Maren Hald Bjorgum, revealed that this year’s event was moved from its usual September date to August to mitigate the risks posed by climate change.

“Climate change is worsening, and we are seeing heavier rains and floods in the region. We do not want to risk having thousands of people in Kasese and then experience a disaster,” she explained.

The marathon has also been instrumental in climate mitigation efforts. Over the past two years, organisers have been planting trees, and this year, they plan to intensify these efforts while also looking for ways to improve infrastructure to prevent disasters.

“We will be travelling to the region next month to explore how we can save more lives and improve the town’s resilience against climate-related risks,” Bjorgum said.