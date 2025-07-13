Bitature son Marvin laid to rest in newly built ‘artificial cave’ 

Hundreds of mourners gathered on Saturday in Muginda, Kyaruhanga, Ibanda district, for the final send-off of Marvin Baine Bitature, son of renowned businessman Patrick Bitature.

The 36-year-old passed away on Thursday, July 10th, after a brief hospitalisation.

A graduate in architecture and design from the University of Cape Town, Marvin had left the profession to become a seasoned farmer, based in Kabarole in Western Uganda

Breaking tradition

At the burial, Patrick Bitature explained to the mourners why he broke his family tradition to bury his son at his mansion and not their burial grounds located 5 miles away in Bwera.

“When I built here 25 years ago, people questioned why I had not built in my father’s land in Bwera…but I told them I wanted to be buried next to my house,” he said.

“So, today we are doing something a bit different, that is why we are burying Marvin here and not at our family burial ground. People in Bwera were afraid that I might even exhume my parents’ remains and bury them here, but that will not happen. We are not going to disturb them. We are beginning a branch of our family tree here, and we shall be burying here."

Marvin Baine Bitature was laid to rest on Saturday

A new burial ground

Bitature revealed that only a few months ago, he constructed a grotto (an artificial enclosure resembling a cave) where he hoped to be buried.

“It was supposed to serve as a chapel and a grotto. I wanted my family to know that this is where I want to be buried. Unfortunately, my son has gone before me. That is where we shall all be laid to rest.”

With the shift in tradition, Bitature said he hoped that other people would learn from him and not restrict themselves when it comes to burials.

“This is how trends change. I hope people understand that we are showing off; I did not plan this for Marvin; it has only been a few months since I decided to build this burial ground because I am also growing old.”

Marvin left behind three young boys, including a 6-month-old.