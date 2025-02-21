Premier League returns with crucial Man City - Liverpool clash 

The Premier League is back this weekend with a thrilling fixture list, headlined by a potentially title-defining clash between Manchester City and Liverpool on Sunday.

With Arsenal breathing down Liverpool’s neck, the Reds cannot afford to drop points at the Etihad.

The stakes are even higher after Liverpool’s midweek 2-2 draw against Aston Villa, which has given Arsenal the opportunity to close the gap at the top.

Manchester City vs Liverpool: A Title Race Showdown

Liverpool head to the Etihad Stadium knowing they have not won a Premier League match there since 2015.

With Arne Slot’s side unbeaten in their last 22 games, they will be looking to break that trend. However, Manchester City remain a formidable force at home and will be eager to derail Liverpool’s title ambitions.

Slot has urged his players to focus on their own game rather than worry about Arsenal. “We know how difficult it is to go to the Etihad, so we don't need Arsenal to get involved in that even more,” he said.

City, despite an inconsistent season, are still fighting for a top-four finish after their Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola’s side will want to bounce back with a statement victory. Watch the game here

Premier League Action Kicks Off at King Power Stadium

The weekend’s fixtures begin tonight (Friday, Feb 21) with a crucial match between Leicester and Brentford at 6 PM. Leicester have lost their last five home games, making this a must-win fixture for their relegation battle.

Brentford, who thrashed Leicester 4-1 earlier in the season, will be confident of another strong performance.

Saturday’s Early Kickoff: Everton vs Manchester United

Saturday’s action begins with Everton hosting Manchester United at 3:30 PM at Goodison Park. Under David Moyes, Everton have been in excellent form, winning four of their last six matches.

United, on the other hand, continue to struggle, and this could be a tough test in their bid to keep pace with the European spots. Watch the game here

Other key fixtures include:

Arsenal vs West Ham (6 PM) – Arsenal look to close the gap on Liverpool.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea (8:30 PM) – A crucial battle in the race for European spots.

The matchweek concludes with Sunday’s headline clash, as Manchester City and Liverpool lock horns at 7:30 PM.

Fans can catch all the action live on Showmax, which is offering a special subscription package for just Shs11,400 per month, allowing football lovers to stream every FA Cup and Premier League game from their mobile devices.