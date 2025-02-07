Man U face ex-manager Van Nistelrooy tonight; Here’s how to stream all FA Cup games

Manchester United host Leicester City tonight in the FA Cup fourth round, with a familiar face leading the Foxes.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, a former United legend and ex-interim manager, now in charge of Leicester, will look to upset his old club as he battles to steer his side away from relegation danger.

United come into the match with momentum, having secured an impressive penalty shootout victory over Arsenal in the previous round, despite playing with ten men.

Leicester, on the other hand, suffered a 3-0 defeat against United in the Premier League in November after a 5-2 loss in the Carabao Cup in October.

However, injuries have hit United’s squad, with Lisandro Martínez ruled out for the rest of the season and Luke Shaw also unavailable after a recent setback. Kick-off is set for 8pm tonight, marking the start of an action-packed FA Cup weekend.

Where to Watch All FA Cup Action Live

Fans can catch every moment of the FA Cup live on Showmax, which is offering a special streaming package that allows you to watch all FA Cup and Premier League games for a monthly subscription of just Shs11,400.

With Showmax, you can watch the games on the app via your mobile phone, ensuring you never miss a match, whether at home or on the go. The subscription also includes access to Showmax Originals and content from top platforms such as HBO, BBC Studios, Paramount, and Universal.

Full FA Cup Fourth-Round Fixtures

Here’s a look at the FA Cup fourth-round fixtures happening this weekend:

Friday, 7 February

11pm: Manchester United v Leicester City. Watch it here

Saturday, 8 February

3:15pm: Leyton Orient v Manchester City

8:45pm: Birmingham City v Newcastle United

11pm: Brighton v Chelsea

Sunday, 9 February

3:30pm: Blackburn Rovers v Wolves

6pm: Plymouth v Liverpool

11:35pm: Aston Villa v Tottenham