Top Ugandan universities ranked in 2026

Makerere University has maintained its lead as East Africa’s top university, with experts urging more focus on research, quality and practical training.

Makerere University has maintained its position as the top university in East Africa, reinforcing its long-standing reputation as the region’s oldest higher institution of learning.

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Recent rankings by EduRank and Webometrics place Makerere at the top within the East African Community. The University of Nairobi follows in second place in the region, while Makerere ranks seventh across Africa. The institution leads a pool of 343 universities in the region, driven by its strong performance in research, innovation, doctoral training and enrolment.

In Uganda, both ranking bodies agree on the top three universities. Makerere leads, followed by Kampala International University and Mbarara University of Science and Technology.

However, the two organisations differ in the subsequent rankings. EduRank places Kyambogo University fourth and Gulu University fifth, with Uganda Christian University and Uganda Martyrs University in sixth and seventh positions. Webometrics, on the other hand, ranks Uganda Management Institute fourth, followed by Kyambogo University, Uganda Martyrs University and Gulu University.

The rankings rely on different methods. EduRank’s 2025 report evaluates over 14,000 universities across 183 countries. It uses a large database of scientific publications and citations, alongside indicators such as alumni influence and institutional visibility. Webometrics, based on its January 2026 report, assesses more than 31,000 institutions globally, focusing on web presence, visibility and access to research outputs.

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The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) says such rankings reflect institutional quality. Dr Vincent Sembatya, director of quality assurance, said being ranked by recognised bodies shows that a university has reached a higher standard.

“With such rankings, the higher institutions of learning are able to identify areas in which they should improve. Although some rankings are biased towards a certain goal, generally they are good for any institution,” he said.

Uganda university rankings as per Webometrics global position 2026

Makerere University Kampala International University Mbarara University of Science and Technology Uganda Management Institute Kyambogo University Uganda Martyrs University Gulu University Busitema University Kabale University Makerere University Business School Islamic University in Uganda Uganda Christian University Ndeije University Mountains of the Moon University Kumi University Uganda Technology and Management University Nkumba University Clarke International University Lira University Bishop Stuart University Victoria University Kampala Muni University Bugema University International University of East Africa Cavendish University Uganda Kampala University Law Development Centre Kampala Muteesa I Royal University Uganda Institute of Information and Communications Technology Livingstone International University African Rural University ISBAT University Kampala University of Kisubi Soroti University St Lawrence University Africa Reformation Theological Seminary Uganda Pentecostal University Insurance Training College Ne.us International University Metropolitan International University Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services (UIBFS) King Ceasor University Institute of Petroleum Studies Kampala Team University Kampala Ibanda University Ankole Western University Africa Renewal University Greenbridge School of Open Technology All Saints University Lango University of The Sacred Heart Gulu Artfield Institute of Design Kampala Valley University of Science and Technology Fins Medical University Glad Tidings Bible College Institute of Advanced Leadership Uganda Salaama Vocational Education Center Permanent Centre for Education Management and Accountancy Training Company Limited Great Lakes Regional University Monaco Institute Kayima International University Mulago School of Nursing and Midwifery e uaton University of Science and Technology Avance International University Kampala School of Health Sciences

Sembatya noted that research and innovation remain key factors in global rankings. He added that NCHE plans to introduce about 50 new parameters to improve how Ugandan universities perform internationally. These will assess issues such as dropout rates, graduate employability, employer perception, research output and the share of international students. They will also consider funding sources from government, industry and development partners. He said the proposals are still under review.

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Best universities in Uganda as per EduRank

Makerere University Kampala International University Mbarara University of Science and Technology Kyambogo University Gulu University Uganda Christian University Uganda Martyrs University Busitema University Islamic University in Uganda Nkumba University Mountains of the Moon St. Augustine International University Victoria University Ndeije University International University of East Africa Cavendish University Uganda Kabale University Bugema University Bishop Stuart University Kampala University Uganda Technology and Management University Clarke University Kumi University Muni University Muteesa 1 Royal University Lira University Livingstone International University African Rural University Busoga University Soroti University Uganda Pentecostal University St Lawrence University-Uganda Team University African Bible University International Business, Science and Technology University All Saints University University of the Sacred Heart Gulu Africa Renewal University Ibanda University Ankole Western University Metropolitan International University Avance International University Staff University Uganda Kayima International University Valley University of Science and Technology Mityana Agro-vet Institute

During a recent Makerere graduation ceremony, the First Lady and Minister for Education, Mrs Janet Museveni, stressed the need for practical learning. She said universities must focus on solving real problems, not just knowledge acquisition. She added that institutions are expected to adopt a competence-based curriculum by July 2027.

The government has also continued to support research through the Makerere University Research and Innovation Fund, which receives sh30 billion annually.

Experts say rankings matter but require balance. Prof Francis Omaswa said universities should take pride in being ranked but must focus on practical training, especially in fields like medicine. He warned that some private universities prioritise enrolment and revenue over quality.

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