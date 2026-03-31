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Top Ugandan universities ranked in 2026
Makerere University has maintained its position as the top university in East Africa, reinforcing its long-standing reputation as the region’s oldest higher institution of learning.
Recent rankings by EduRank and Webometrics place Makerere at the top within the East African Community. The University of Nairobi follows in second place in the region, while Makerere ranks seventh across Africa. The institution leads a pool of 343 universities in the region, driven by its strong performance in research, innovation, doctoral training and enrolment.
In Uganda, both ranking bodies agree on the top three universities. Makerere leads, followed by Kampala International University and Mbarara University of Science and Technology.
However, the two organisations differ in the subsequent rankings. EduRank places Kyambogo University fourth and Gulu University fifth, with Uganda Christian University and Uganda Martyrs University in sixth and seventh positions. Webometrics, on the other hand, ranks Uganda Management Institute fourth, followed by Kyambogo University, Uganda Martyrs University and Gulu University.
The rankings rely on different methods. EduRank’s 2025 report evaluates over 14,000 universities across 183 countries. It uses a large database of scientific publications and citations, alongside indicators such as alumni influence and institutional visibility. Webometrics, based on its January 2026 report, assesses more than 31,000 institutions globally, focusing on web presence, visibility and access to research outputs.
The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) says such rankings reflect institutional quality. Dr Vincent Sembatya, director of quality assurance, said being ranked by recognised bodies shows that a university has reached a higher standard.
“With such rankings, the higher institutions of learning are able to identify areas in which they should improve. Although some rankings are biased towards a certain goal, generally they are good for any institution,” he said.
Uganda university rankings as per Webometrics global position 2026
Makerere University
Kampala International University
Mbarara University of Science and Technology
Uganda Management Institute
Kyambogo University
Uganda Martyrs University
Gulu University
Busitema University
Kabale University
Makerere University Business School
Islamic University in Uganda
Uganda Christian University
Ndeije University
Mountains of the Moon University
Kumi University
Uganda Technology and Management University
Nkumba University
Clarke International University
Lira University
Bishop Stuart University
Victoria University Kampala
Muni University
Bugema University
International University of East Africa
Cavendish University Uganda
Kampala University
Law Development Centre Kampala
Muteesa I Royal University
Uganda Institute of Information and Communications Technology
Livingstone International University
African Rural University
ISBAT University Kampala
University of Kisubi
Soroti University
St Lawrence University
Africa Reformation Theological Seminary
Uganda Pentecostal University
Insurance Training College
Ne.us International University
Metropolitan International University
Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services (UIBFS)
King Ceasor University
Institute of Petroleum Studies Kampala
Team University Kampala
Ibanda University
Ankole Western University
Africa Renewal University
Greenbridge School of Open Technology
All Saints University Lango
University of The Sacred Heart Gulu
Artfield Institute of Design Kampala
Valley University of Science and Technology
Fins Medical University
Glad Tidings Bible College
Institute of Advanced Leadership Uganda
Salaama Vocational Education Center
Permanent Centre for Education
Management and Accountancy Training Company Limited
Great Lakes Regional University
Monaco Institute
Kayima International University
Mulago School of Nursing and Midwifery
e uaton University of Science and Technology
Avance International University
Kampala School of Health Sciences
Sembatya noted that research and innovation remain key factors in global rankings. He added that NCHE plans to introduce about 50 new parameters to improve how Ugandan universities perform internationally. These will assess issues such as dropout rates, graduate employability, employer perception, research output and the share of international students. They will also consider funding sources from government, industry and development partners. He said the proposals are still under review.
Best universities in Uganda as per EduRank
Makerere University
Kampala International University
Mbarara University of Science and Technology
Kyambogo University
Gulu University
Uganda Christian University
Uganda Martyrs University
Busitema University
Islamic University in Uganda
Nkumba University
Mountains of the Moon
St. Augustine International University
Victoria University
Ndeije University
International University of East Africa
Cavendish University Uganda
Kabale University
Bugema University
Bishop Stuart University
Kampala University
Uganda Technology and Management University
Clarke University
Kumi University
Muni University
Muteesa 1 Royal University
Lira University
Livingstone International University
African Rural University
Busoga University
Soroti University
Uganda Pentecostal University
St Lawrence University-Uganda
Team University
African Bible University
International Business, Science and Technology University
All Saints University
University of the Sacred Heart Gulu
Africa Renewal University
Ibanda University
Ankole Western University
Metropolitan International University
Avance International University
Staff University Uganda
Kayima International University
Valley University of Science and Technology
Mityana Agro-vet Institute
During a recent Makerere graduation ceremony, the First Lady and Minister for Education, Mrs Janet Museveni, stressed the need for practical learning. She said universities must focus on solving real problems, not just knowledge acquisition. She added that institutions are expected to adopt a competence-based curriculum by July 2027.
The government has also continued to support research through the Makerere University Research and Innovation Fund, which receives sh30 billion annually.
Experts say rankings matter but require balance. Prof Francis Omaswa said universities should take pride in being ranked but must focus on practical training, especially in fields like medicine. He warned that some private universities prioritise enrolment and revenue over quality.
Prof Celestino Obua urged universities to improve facilities and support research. “These rankings matter. They are truly important for any institution. I wish to encourage universities to develop a culture in which they support their academic staff to conduct research and publish it,” he said.