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Top Ugandan universities ranked in 2026

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 16:21 - 31 March 2026
Makerere University
Makerere University has maintained its lead as East Africa’s top university, with experts urging more focus on research, quality and practical training.
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Makerere University has maintained its position as the top university in East Africa, reinforcing its long-standing reputation as the region’s oldest higher institution of learning.

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Recent rankings by EduRank and Webometrics place Makerere at the top within the East African Community. The University of Nairobi follows in second place in the region, while Makerere ranks seventh across Africa. The institution leads a pool of 343 universities in the region, driven by its strong performance in research, innovation, doctoral training and enrolment.

In Uganda, both ranking bodies agree on the top three universities. Makerere leads, followed by Kampala International University and Mbarara University of Science and Technology.

However, the two organisations differ in the subsequent rankings. EduRank places Kyambogo University fourth and Gulu University fifth, with Uganda Christian University and Uganda Martyrs University in sixth and seventh positions. Webometrics, on the other hand, ranks Uganda Management Institute fourth, followed by Kyambogo University, Uganda Martyrs University and Gulu University.

The rankings rely on different methods. EduRank’s 2025 report evaluates over 14,000 universities across 183 countries. It uses a large database of scientific publications and citations, alongside indicators such as alumni influence and institutional visibility. Webometrics, based on its January 2026 report, assesses more than 31,000 institutions globally, focusing on web presence, visibility and access to research outputs.

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The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) says such rankings reflect institutional quality. Dr Vincent Sembatya, director of quality assurance, said being ranked by recognised bodies shows that a university has reached a higher standard.

“With such rankings, the higher institutions of learning are able to identify areas in which they should improve. Although some rankings are biased towards a certain goal, generally they are good for any institution,” he said.

Uganda university rankings as per Webometrics global position 2026

Makerere University

Kampala International University

Mbarara University of Science and Technology

Uganda Management Institute

Kyambogo University

Uganda Martyrs University

Gulu University

Busitema University

Kabale University

Makerere University Business School

Islamic University in Uganda

Uganda Christian University

Ndeije University

Mountains of the Moon University

Kumi University

Uganda Technology and Management University

Nkumba University

Clarke International University

Lira University

Bishop Stuart University

Victoria University Kampala

Muni University

Bugema University

International University of East Africa

Cavendish University Uganda

Kampala University

Law Development Centre Kampala

Muteesa I Royal University

Uganda Institute of Information and Communications Technology

Livingstone International University

African Rural University

ISBAT University Kampala

University of Kisubi

Soroti University

St Lawrence University

Africa Reformation Theological Seminary

Uganda Pentecostal University

Insurance Training College

Ne.us International University

Metropolitan International University

Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services (UIBFS)

King Ceasor University

Institute of Petroleum Studies Kampala

Team University Kampala

Ibanda University

Ankole Western University

Africa Renewal University

Greenbridge School of Open Technology

All Saints University Lango

University of The Sacred Heart Gulu

Artfield Institute of Design Kampala

Valley University of Science and Technology

Fins Medical University

Glad Tidings Bible College

Institute of Advanced Leadership Uganda

Salaama Vocational Education Center

Permanent Centre for Education

Management and Accountancy Training Company Limited

Great Lakes Regional University

Monaco Institute

Kayima International University

Mulago School of Nursing and Midwifery

e uaton University of Science and Technology

Avance International University

Kampala School of Health Sciences

Sembatya noted that research and innovation remain key factors in global rankings. He added that NCHE plans to introduce about 50 new parameters to improve how Ugandan universities perform internationally. These will assess issues such as dropout rates, graduate employability, employer perception, research output and the share of international students. They will also consider funding sources from government, industry and development partners. He said the proposals are still under review.

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Best universities in Uganda as per EduRank

Makerere University

Kampala International University

Mbarara University of Science and Technology

Kyambogo University

Gulu University

Uganda Christian University

Uganda Martyrs University

Busitema University

Islamic University in Uganda

Nkumba University

Mountains of the Moon

St. Augustine International University

Victoria University

Ndeije University

International University of East Africa

Cavendish University Uganda

Kabale University

Bugema University

Bishop Stuart University

Kampala University

Uganda Technology and Management University

Clarke University

Kumi University

Muni University

Muteesa 1 Royal University

Lira University

Livingstone International University

African Rural University

Busoga University

Soroti University

Uganda Pentecostal University

St Lawrence University-Uganda

Team University

African Bible University

International Business, Science and Technology University

All Saints University

University of the Sacred Heart Gulu

Africa Renewal University

Ibanda University

Ankole Western University

Metropolitan International University

Avance International University

Staff University Uganda

Kayima International University

Valley University of Science and Technology

Mityana Agro-vet Institute

During a recent Makerere graduation ceremony, the First Lady and Minister for Education, Mrs Janet Museveni, stressed the need for practical learning. She said universities must focus on solving real problems, not just knowledge acquisition. She added that institutions are expected to adopt a competence-based curriculum by July 2027.

The government has also continued to support research through the Makerere University Research and Innovation Fund, which receives sh30 billion annually.

Experts say rankings matter but require balance. Prof Francis Omaswa said universities should take pride in being ranked but must focus on practical training, especially in fields like medicine. He warned that some private universities prioritise enrolment and revenue over quality.

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Prof Celestino Obua urged universities to improve facilities and support research. “These rankings matter. They are truly important for any institution. I wish to encourage universities to develop a culture in which they support their academic staff to conduct research and publish it,” he said.

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