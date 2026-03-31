Beware of sex entrapments at Parliament - Amelia Kyambadde warns new female MPs

Many families, Kyabadde said, have been wrecked as a result to love triangles that form at parliament where newer legislators have been entrapped

Newly re-elected Mawokota North MP Amelia Kyambadde has sounded a caution to female legislators joining the 12th Parliament against sexual exploitation and manipulation within political spaces.

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Speaking after her return to Parliament, Kyambadde said young and new female MPs often face hidden pressures disguised as friendship, mentorship or business opportunities.

Many families, Kyabadde said, have been wrecked as a result to love triangles that form at parliament where newer legislators have been entrapped

“I know that some people will be mad at me but I have to say this. There are a lot of sexual entanglements at parliament. When we come in, everyone wants to be your friend,” she said

“Some are trying to befriend you to give you guidance, but others come with sexual desires. Many MPs' families have been destroyed. We all faced these challenges, even those who joined parliament at an older age,” she said.

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Former Minister Amelia Kyambadde

She warned that some individuals approach female MPs with seemingly genuine offers, only to exploit them later.

“Everyone is after you. I urge the new female MPs not to fall in this trap. Some will come at you with a business proposal and it will end up a love entrapment and many have lost their money that way. Protect your integrity as women.”

Kyambadde is a seasoned politician with decades of experience in Uganda’s public service.

She previously served as Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives and has been a long-serving Member of Parliament for Mawokota North.

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