Mami Deb exits Kampala Crème after 3 seasons

After three seasons, renowned reality TV star and entrepreneur Mamideb has announced her exit from the popular Kampala Crème show.

Mamideb, real name Deborah Nantongo, is one of the fans’ favourites on the reality show, which premiered on April 12, 2024.

The show features artists, socialites, media personalities, and other public figures showcasing their lives from an entertaining angle.

A pioneer on the show, Mamideb revealed that she will not return for the next season.

On social media, she said it was not an easy decision and took much thought.

She leaves on a grateful note, describing the show as an “unforgettable experience” that taught her many lessons about life and growth.

“After much thought and reflection, I’ve decided not to return for the next season of Kampala Crème. Being part of this incredible show from the very beginning has been an unforgettable experience – full of laughter, lessons, growth, and wild moments! It has been one crazy ride, but this is my stop,” she posted.

“As I close this chapter, I do so with love and gratitude, and I look forward to my next adventure with excitement and an open heart.”