Crossroads season 3 set to premiere today

The drama returns, and this time, it’s personal.

Crossroads, the hit Ugandan telenovela, is back.

Season 3 premieres on Monday, October 6, 2025, at 8 pm, exclusively on Pearl Magic Prime.

With 204 episodes, this season promises a high-stakes ride. Betrayals cut deeper. Alliances shift faster. Revenge drives the plot. The story picks up after the explosive Season 2 finale, where Ezra was unmasked and killed in a dramatic standoff. Now, everyone wants to settle scores.

“Crossroads is more than a show. It’s layered with emotion, ambition, and the rawness of human relationships,” said Margaret Mathore, Head of Channels, M-Net East Africa. “Season 3 is our boldest yet, and we’re proud to deliver premium local content that resonates with our audiences.”

At the centre is Kwezi Karungi, now a widow and reluctant heir to WANDA TV, fighting to protect her late husband’s legacy while facing enemies on all sides. Abby seeks ruthless payback. Herbert makes calculated power plays. Didi returns from the shadows. The battlefield is set.

“Crossroads has become a cultural phenomenon, sparking daily conversations online and offline,” said Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda. “This season, we’re not just telling a story. We’re reigniting the 8 pm prime time slot with a show that’s bigger, bolder, and more emotionally charged.”

Creator and producer Steven Ayeny promised unrelenting drama. “We took everything our audience loves, the suspense and emotional depth, and turned it up several notches,” he said

“Season 3 is about revenge, legacy, and the cost of power. It will grip you from the first episode to the last.”

A standout this season is Cindy Sanyu as Delilah “Didi” Luwandagga.

Speaking about her return, Cindy said: “Acting in Crossroads has been a thrilling challenge. Didi is fierce, flawed, and fearless, and I love that. She’s the kind of woman who walks into a room and changes the temperature. I’m excited for viewers to see how far she’ll go this season.”