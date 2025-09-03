Netizens roast NTV Uganda after men's show discusses bathing as topic

Netizens are roasting NTV Uganda after its programme, NTVMen, dedicated time to discuss showering.

NTV posted on social media: "#NTVMen: Today’s topic is men’s hygiene, with a challenge: Is showering twice a day really necessary?"

This did not sit well with netizens who hold the Kampala Serena Hotel-based television station in high regard.

Some were shocked that panelists, who hold prominent corporate positions, would accept discussing such a topic.

An X user, @zeerobrain, commented: "I’m looking at two guys here and wondering how they shower, dress up, and come to TV to talk about such topics – Peter Igaga and Colin Asiimwe 😂"

Colin Asiimwe is the Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda, while Peter Igaga has previously worked as Business Manager at Nation Media Group, Sales & Marketing Manager at the now-defunct WBS TV, and Media & PR Director at WPP-Scangroup.

Meanwhile, netizens have suggested alternative topics that they believe would be more beneficial to men.

