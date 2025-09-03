Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home
ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens roast NTV Uganda after men's show discusses bathing as topic

03 September 2025 at 14:04
Netizens are roasting NTV Uganda after its programme, NTVMen, dedicated time to discuss showering.
NTV Men panel last night
NTV Men panel last night

Netizens are roasting NTV Uganda after its programme, NTVMen, dedicated time to discuss showering.

NTV posted on social media: "#NTVMen: Today’s topic is men’s hygiene, with a challenge: Is showering twice a day really necessary?"

This did not sit well with netizens who hold the Kampala Serena Hotel-based television station in high regard.

Some were shocked that panelists, who hold prominent corporate positions, would accept discussing such a topic.

ADVERTISEMENT

An X user, @zeerobrain, commented: "I’m looking at two guys here and wondering how they shower, dress up, and come to TV to talk about such topics – Peter Igaga and Colin Asiimwe 😂"

Colin Asiimwe is the Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda, while Peter Igaga has previously worked as Business Manager at Nation Media Group, Sales & Marketing Manager at the now-defunct WBS TV, and Media & PR Director at WPP-Scangroup.

Meanwhile, netizens have suggested alternative topics that they believe would be more beneficial to men.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is also worth noting that the show has previously covered a wide range of relevant issues.

Divert me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.