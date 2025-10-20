Tanqueray unveils ‘Showtime’ daytime series 

Tanqueray is stepping up Kampala’s premium daytime social calendar with the launch of Showtime, a bi-monthly culinary and lifestyle experience.

Described as a first-of-its-kind event, Showtime will combine masterful cocktail artistry, cutting-edge culinary creativity, and high fashion into a single luxury showstopping experience.

The inaugural edition is slated for October 25th at the scenic Zara Gardens Hotel Rooftop, which will serve as the permanent home for this and future editions.

Showtime is poised to be the physical embodiment of the new global brand campaign, ‘It’s Showtime,’ an extension of Tanqueray’s philosophy to 'live magnificently.'

Through this new platform, the brand aims to transform ordinary daytime moments into extraordinary experiences by creating anticipation around something spectacular—the actual star of the show.

Speaking at the exclusive menu tasting launch, Dianah Tinkamanyire, Head of IT at Uganda Breweries, shared the strategic vision behind the initiative.

Uganda Breweries Head of ICT, Dianah Tinkamanyire gives her remarks

“Showtime is a strategic investment in Uganda's premium lifestyle and creative economy. We are excited to launch this as a platform where talent and taste converge to celebrate culture and position Uganda on the global map of luxury.”

This sentiment was echoed by Nancy Nansikombi, Brand Manager for Tanqueray East Africa, who invited guests to form a personal connection with every Tanqueray variant, from the crisp elegance of London Dry to the vibrant, zesty Sevilla notes and the refined luxury of Tanqueray No. 10.

The debut event will be held under the theme ‘Made in Uganda,’ a deliberate choice to spotlight the richness and vibrant flavours of Ugandan staple dishes.

This thematic focus aims to blend the nation's identity with culinary artistry and expression, promising an experience that is deeply rooted in local culture while maintaining a high-end luxury feel.

Ms Nansikombi further elaborated on the holistic nature of the platform, stating: “With Showtime, we are reimaging daytime experiences in Kampala and championing a wholesome platform that seeks to celebrate the culinary mastery of Uganda, spotlight creatives within the creative industry, and create a series of unforgettable, luxurious moments that leave guests eagerly anticipating the next show.”

The taste-driven experience will also engage consumers through parallel showcases in fashion and sustainable practices. The organisers have partnered with Bold in Africa and Good Glass Ug, who will be showcasing their respective in-house collections at the event on the 25th. This collaboration underscores the event’s commitment to the wider creative economy.

Representative from Bold In Africa, the Fashion Partners for the Showtime Premier